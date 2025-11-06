Thunder Rosa Eyes Britt Baker Rematch Amid DMD’s AEW Absence

Thunder Rosa would love the chance to step back in the ring with Britt Baker, but is unsure if that will happen at an AEW event. During a recent appearance on Masks, Mats and Mayhem, Rosa was asked about whether she and Baker will ever resume their rivalry.

“I would love to. I think it would be a good idea to close the chapter on our story and do it right. That’s what I’m saying — it’s time to finish the story.”

While Rosa would love the chance to ‘finish the story,’ she was quick to acknowledge that “It’s not up to me. It’s not up to her.” Rosa added that booking decisions are “above my pay grade” before reflecting on what continuing their feud could mean.

“I think it’s a matter of respect, right? Like, she might feel disrespected. She wants to get the respect back from the locker room.”

Rosa and Baker feuded in 2020 and 2021, and it was Rosa who ended Baker’s reign as the AEW Women’s World Champion. Earlier this year, Rosa challenged Baker to a hair vs. hair match at AEW All In: Texas, though the challenge went unanswered.

Baker hasn’t wrestled for AEW since November 2024, when she defeated Penelope Ford on an episode of AEW Dynamite. That match was just the fifth match of 2024 for the DMD in an alarming stat for somebody once seen as AEW’s top woman.

Britt Baker’s future with AEW remains in limbo, despite Tony Khan speaking highly of her. Should Britt Baker make a return to AEW TV, though, Thunder Rosa will be waiting for her.