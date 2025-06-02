Thunder Rosa Challenges Britt Baker to Hair vs. Hair Match at AEW All In 2025

Thunder Rosa has challenged Britt Baker to a Hair vs. Hair match for AEW All In: Texas on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The former AEW Women’s World Champion made the announcement on her YouTube vlog, aiming to escalate one of AEW’s most intense rivalries.

“I threw a challenge, just a little challenge. Hair vs. Hair against my nemesis Britt Baker,” Rosa said. “The reason why I’m doing it is… One, I know there is money on the table. Two, she’s bonded by blood with me. She cannot get rid of my name, no matter what happens. Ever. That gives me a lot of pleasure.”

Rosa and Baker’s rivalry has been a defining storyline in AEW’s women’s division, most notably marked by their acclaimed Unsanctioned Lights Out match in 2021. The proposed stipulation adds a high-stakes personal dimension to their ongoing conflict.

AEW has not yet confirmed the match for All In: Texas, but if accepted, it would mark one of the most personal showdowns on the card for the Arlington, Texas event. Baker has been absent from AEW programming since November 2024, making her potential return at All In even more significant.

Current confirmed matches for AEW All In: Texas

Jon Moxley vs. “Hangman” Adam Page: Hangman Page earned his title shot by winning the 2025 Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup at Double or Nothing on May 25, 2025. He will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in what promises to be a redemption story for the former champion.

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné: Mercedes Moné secured her opportunity by winning the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup, defeating Jamie Hayter in the final at Double or Nothing. She now faces Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship.