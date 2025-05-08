Thunder Rosa Names Released WWE Star She Wants In AEW

Following the WWE talent releases last week which included names like Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Shayna Baszler, speculation immediately began about where these wrestlers might land next. AEW star Thunder Rosa didn’t wait long to voice who she’d like to see join her in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio shortly after the news broke, the former AEW Women’s World Champion specifically singled out former NXT Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. Rosa has strong admiration for Baszler’s abilities and experience, making her think Baszler would be a welcomed addition to the AEW roster.

“Shayna Baszler. I love Shayna. I’ve always loved her,” Thunder Rosa stated emphatically. “And I think she’s solid on everything she does. She’s really good at cutting promos, she has a lot of experience on TV. I think that she’ll be great…”

Rosa elaborated on a specific role she sees for Baszler in AEW: “I think we need more women in those men’s stables. I think it adds more to things… I think Shayna would add a lot to that mix.”