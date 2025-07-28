Thunder Rosa To Go On Hiatus From AEW

Following reports last week that she was dealing with an injury, former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa has now confirmed that she is taking time off from the company. She made the announcement in a new video published to her YouTube channel.

In a vlog recapping her experience during the AEW All In: Texas weekend, Thunder Rosa addressed her current status. After a long weekend of competition, she stated that she would be taking a break.

Rosa’s announcement confirms an earlier report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com that she was dealing with an undisclosed injury. Her time off comes after a grueling weekend where she competed in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match at All In and also challenged Athena for the Ring of Honor Women’s World Title at the Supercard of Honor event.

Thunder Rosa now joins a growing list of injured talent in the AEW women’s division. As was also reported following the All In pay-per-view, Mina Shirakawa suffered a broken hand during the same Casino Gauntlet match that Rosa competed in. The loss of two veteran stars presents a new challenge for the depth of the division.