TNT Title Match With Multiple Stipulations Announced For Full Gear

Mark Briscoe will be putting his freedom on the line at Full Gear.

The latest episode of Dynamite saw Briscoe approaching Kyle Fletcher once again for a TNT title shot. He proposed the match for the upcoming PPV with a No DQ stipulation.

Don Callis intervened before Fletcher could agree to the bout, however. He added another twist to the whole thing, saying that Mark will have to join his faction if he loses the championship bout.

Apart from this, the company also announced a big six-man tag team match for the show. The bout will see Kenny Omega teaming with Jurassic Express to take on Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks, with the prize money of $1 million on the line.

AEW Full Gear 2025 Updated Match Card

AEW Full Gear this year will take place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 22, 2025. You can check out the updated card for the show below: