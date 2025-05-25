Watch: Toni Storm Shares Kiss With Mina Shirakawa After Double or Nothing 2025 Title Match

Love was in the air at AEW Double or Nothing.

The company presented its latest PPV from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, tonight. The show included some chaotic matches, including the return of Anarchy in the Arena.

The event also featured Mina Shirakawa competing in her first AEW PPV match after becoming a full-time member of the roster, once again challenging Toni Storm for the Women’s World title.

Shirakawa worked on Storm’s leg throughout the night and almost won the match after locking the current champion in a Figure Four towards the end of the bout.

Toni somehow managed to break the submission by reaching the ropes. The two stars then traded near falls before the champion managed to deliver the Storm Zero for the win.

The most interesting moment of the segment came after the bell however, as Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa put their differences aside and shared a kiss for old times’ sake. Shirakawa also kissed Storm’s bad knee before leaving.

This wasn’t the only women’s match of the night as the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone took on Jamie Hayter in the opening match of the PPV event.

The finals of the Women’s Owen Hart tournament saw Mone defeating Hayter. With the win, the TBS champion has earned the right to challenge Storm for the Women’s World title and potentially unify the two belts.