AEW Tag Team Debuts New Entrance On Dynamite

Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa are officially a team.

The duo known as Timeless Love Bombs squared off against Alex Windsor & Riho in a first-round match of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Mina and Toni debuted a new entrance for this bout, which included a new theme music and complementing dance moves to go with it:

The "Timeless Love Bombs" are ready for their Quarterfinal Match in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Title Tournament!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max

The ending of this first round match saw Storm and Shirakawa delivering a double hip attack to their opponents. Toni then hooked Windsor for a Storm Zero while Mina kept Riho at bay, leading to the Love Bombs’ victory.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

Marina Shafir, who replaced an injured Penelope Ford had teamed with Megan Bayne to defeat TayJay in a previous first round match.

The duo of Bayne and Shafir will now face Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa in the first semi-final of the tournament. The second semi-final will similarly see Julia Hart and Skye Blue squaring off against Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron.

The Timeless Love Bombs are the favorites to win this tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Women’s tag team champions. The team receiving an official theme and entrance only further strengthens their claim at the newly created belts.