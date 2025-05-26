Toni Storm Provides Update On Mina Shirakawa Relationship After Double or Nothing Kiss

Toni Storm has revealed where her relationship with Mina Shirakawa stands after tonight’s Double or Nothing PPV event.

The AEW Women’s World Champion successfully defended her title against the Japanese star at the PPV. The competitors seemingly put their rivalry behind after the match, sharing a kiss to end the segment.

The Timeless One was asked where the relationship with Mina stands after this turn of events during the post Double or Nothing press conference. The current champion explained that their relationship is nothing serious and they’re just looking for a lovely time:

“Oh, it’s just a… it’s more of a casual thing. Just a bit of fun. Not a… nothing serious. We’re just having fun. We’re casual lovers. Oh, we have a lovely time.”

Apart from this, Toni Storm also proclaimed that her bottom, that’s bigger than the state of Texas, is the reason for her success in pro wrestling.

Storm will now have to face the challenge of TBS Champion Mercedes Mone after the latter won the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament in the opening match of tonight’s show.

Shirakawa on the other hand is likely to move away from the title picture and it’d be interesting to see what direction her story will go from here.