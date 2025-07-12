Tony Khan Shares Update On Adam Cole’s Health Setback

Ahead of AEW All In: Texas, Adam Cole vacated the AEW TNT Championship due to a health setback. During the pay-per-view, Cole spoke from the heart and admitted that it may be the last time he addresses the fans as a professional wrestler.

During the AEW All In: Texas post-show media scrum, Tony Khan addressed the situation. Khan shared that news of Cole’s health issues came out at the last minute, and plans had been in place for him to compete.

“Yesterday we were absolutely planning, even last night when I was at ROH Supercard of Honor, we were planning for the pay-per-view. We had absolutely put everything in place for Adam Cole to defend the TNT Title against Kyle Fletcher.“

Even after AEW Collision, Cole had been scheduled to compete and felt able to do so. Unfortunately, that didn’t end up happening.

“Somewhere between late last night and earlier this morning, we talked and he wasn’t feeling well. And that’s the unpredictable nature of some of these kinds of injuries, and I think it’s important that Adam Cole takes time to get right. Right now, there’s no clear idea of when Cole will be able to wrestle or even speak to fans again.“

This health issue is the latest in several setbacks for Adam Cole, who had to miss a year of AEW action due to an injury. We at SEScoops are wishing Adam Cole a full and speedy recovery.