Tony Khan Addresses NWA Backlash Over AEW National Title

AEW recently introduced its next championship, the AEW National Title, with the inaugural champion set to be crowned at AEW Full Gear. The title’s announcement faced a backlash from some, who argued that AEW was trying to usurp the legacy of the NWA’s National Title.

The NWA’s Bryan Idol said the new title was ‘lame’ and slammed AEW for what he saw as the company trying to piggyback of the NWA’s legacy. Mike Mondo, the reigning NWA National Champion, said that there is only one National Champion, despite what AEW has planned.

On X, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the controversy. Khan shared that it was “totally cool” for people to have different opinions about the title, and shared that he and NWA President Billy Corgan had a discussion about the gold.

Khan shared that he and Corgan hadn’t talked in a long time and “it was good for him to do this.” Khan added that NWA Wrestlers should be “happy to hear Billy and I had a nice talk about this,” suggesting that the AEW National Title has the approval of the NWA President.

Tony Khan added that the NWA National Championship “has a great history of its own,” but made clear that AEW is a separate company. Khan pointed out that “we have our own lineage” and plans to build on that with this new championship.

Whatever some may think, the AEW National Championship is coming. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the title, which is already drumming up controversy before its first champion has been crowned.