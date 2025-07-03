Tony Khan, Dynasty
Tony Khan Says AEW May Expand TV Programming

by Thomas Lowson

AEW is currently home to two weekly shows, Dynamite and Collision, which gives fans plenty of ‘All-Elite’ action involving the company’s roster. President Tony Khan recently addressed whether a third weekly show could be on the horizon when speaking to WFAA.

“There’s always potential to expand the AEW programming calendar. Right now, things have worked really well with Dynamite and Collision. As we’re having a great year, it’s always something to consider.”

AEW used to host Rampage, a show that premiered in 2021, but the show was nixed following a new broadcasting deal being signed in 2024. On screen, the show was ended for good at the hand of Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.

This update follows speculation around the rumored AEW Shockwave, a potential third brand that has since gone quiet. For now, Dynamite and Collision remain AEW’s core programming—but fans shouldn’t rule out expansion down the line.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

