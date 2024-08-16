Tony Khan: ‘AEW Will Return to The UK For All In: London 2026’

AEW will return to London, England for its All In 2026 pay-per-view, after next year’s event will take place in Arlington, Texas. Speaking to the media at the AEW All In: Texas 2025 launch event, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that the show would return to the UK in two years.

“We will be going back just ten days from now to Wembley Stadium, and celebrating All In ’24. We can’t wait to bring All In ’25 here (to Arlington). It’s going to be very special. We’re going to London next week, then coming to Texas, we’ll be going back to London in 2026.”

AEW's @TonyKhan on why now is the time for the first PPV in Texas and the first stadium show in the U.S. before All In returns to London in 2026. @AEW pic.twitter.com/19SPfAuFVJ — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) August 15, 2024

AEW’s first UK-based event, All In 2023, took place in August of last year and saw over 75,000 fans fill London’s Wembley Stadium. All In: London 2024 will also take place at Wembley Stadium on August 25. At this time, nine matches have been confirmed for the evening. AEW will also host a taping of Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales, marking the first AEW TV taping to take place outside North America.

Between trips to the UK, AEW will host its All In 2025 event in Arlington, Texas, marking the promotion’s first stadium event in North America. The show is just the latest in a lucrative partnership between AEW and the city which has hosted back-to-back episodes of Collision as well as the recent ROH Death Before Dishonor event.

Another Stadium Event?

The Sporting News reported earlier this week that AEW is planning on hosting a stadium event in Australia in 2025 and that plans are already in motion. Venues reportedly being considered for the show include Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.