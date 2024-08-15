AEW All In: Texas 2025 Set for Globe Life Field in Arlington

AEW All In 2025 will take place from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on July 12, 2025, it has been confirmed this week. The event will mark AEW’s first All In event in the United States. All In 2023 took place in London, England’s Wembley Stadium and the show will return to the UK capital later this month.

In addition to AEW All In: Texas, a series of events in Arlington are being planned leading up to the event. Fans eager to secure tickets for the event can sign up to the Globe Life Field newsletter to be the first to know about the event. News of this show comes mere days after it was reported that Arlington was a favorite to host a stadium event.

This event will be AEW’s first stadium-sized show in North America for Tony Khan’s promotion. Recently, AEW has been hosting episodes of Collision at Arlington’s E-Sports Arena as part of a lucrative deal between the promotion and the city. This deal also included the hosting of ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 in Arlington.

Globe Life Field is the home of the Texas Rangers and at maximum capacity, can seat 40,300 fans. Construction on the venue began in 2017 and its first events would take place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another Stadium Event?

The Sporting News reported earlier this week that AEW is planning on hosting a stadium event in Australia in 2025 and that plans are already in motion. Venues reportedly being considered for the show include Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, and Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.