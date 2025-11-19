Tony Khan Reveals If Andrade Would Be Allowed Back In AEW

Tony Khan has revealed if he would want to book Andrade again.

The AEW President recently had a revealing interview with Ariel Helwani. He talked about things such as the reason behind Chris Jericho’s AEW absence, the decision to air the CM Punk All In footage, and more.

During the interview, the wrestling executive was also asked about the situation with Andrade. Khan mentioned that he is on good terms with the Mexican star. The AEW owner also claimed that the former champion will be welcomed back in the company when he is officially free to make an appearance:

“I think the world of Andrade. I had a great experience with him, and he left on the best of terms — the original time — and now, when he said he was free and made his one-night appearance, I was thrilled to see him again, and anytime he’s free and whenever that is, he is absolutely always welcome in AEW.”

It Is An Interesting Situation: Tony Khan

Andrade had made an appearance during the Dynamite 6th anniversary special on October 1, 2025, only days after being fired by WWE. It was then reported, however, that the high-flying star had been pulled from AEW TV after WWE sent a cease-and-desist letter, believing him to be bound by a year-long non-compete clause.

When asked if the former WWE star misrepresented his status as a free agent before the Dynamite appearance, Tony Khan declined to comment, only saying that it’s an interesting situation:

“I can’t speak to that… It is an interesting situation that I am gonna keep an eye on, but I absolutely think the world of Andrade El Idolo.”

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the former WWE star’s official status as he remains out of action. Stay tuned to SEScoops for any update on his situation.