Tony Khan Calls AEW All In: Texas The ‘Best Show We’ve Ever Done’

In the wake of this past weekend’s All In: Texas pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan has called the event the best show the company has ever produced. In a new interview, Khan reflected on the success of the show and singled out the AEW Women’s World Championship match for high praise.

While speaking to 103.5 KISS FM, Tony Khan lauded the success of the event held at Globe Life Field in Arlington. He pointed to record-breaking numbers for the company as a key measure of its success.

“It was the best show we’ve ever done. AEW All In Texas,” Khan said. “It’s the biggest pay-per-view we’ve ever had on Amazon Prime and one of our biggest pay-per-view shows ever, one of our biggest crowds ever. The biggest crowd AEW’s ever had on this continent, in North America, ever, and it was just a great experience.”

Khan also specifically praised the AEW Women’s World Championship match between “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné, calling it one of his favorite matches ever and expressing a desire to see a rematch.

“We have a great Women’s World Champion, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm… She defeated another one of the best wrestlers, Mercedes Mone,” Khan stated. “They are the top two women in the world of wrestling in my opinion. They still are and I would love to see a rematch at some point because that was an absolute, in my opinion, five-star classic.”

Khan’s praise comes after a newsworthy night in Arlington, Texas. In addition to Toni Storm’s successful title defense, the All In event saw “Hangman” Adam Page defeat Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion in a brutal Texas Death Match, Kazuchika Okada become the first-ever AEW Unified Champion, and the shocking return of Adam Copeland.