Tony Khan Gives Update On The Future Of AEW Video Games

AEW President Tony Khan has addressed the future of the company’s video game division. During his pre-Forbidden Door media call, Khan admitted that while he doesn’t know what the definitive future holds, he expects more games will be produced and that the company has “learned a lot” from its first console release, “AEW: Fight Forever.”

When asked about the potential for a sequel to “Fight Forever,” Khan was candid about his own experience in the gaming world but expressed his commitment to learning from the first experience.

“I love pro wrestling, and I’ll be the first to say that I’m not the biggest expert in the world on video gaming. I like to play games, but I’m not the expert,” Khan said. “There are great, great experts in the world about it and I tried to take insight and advice from people in AEW and people around the developers. And absolutely, we learned a lot in the making of the game and could take that in the future, I really believe to make the next game much, much better and learn from the experiences of doing that.”

“AEW: Fight Forever,” which was developed by Yuke’s, was released in 2023 to mixed reviews from fans and critics. Khan stated that he is trying to “learn from that feedback.”

He explained that while his primary focus is on the core wrestling product, he understands how important gaming is to the fanbase. “I’m not sure what the future would hold. I do think eventually there will be further AEW forays into gaming, different kinds of games, mobile games, different concepts, different platforms,” Khan said.

In the past, there have been reports that AEW is considering working with a different developer for its next console game. The company has also released a few mobile games, including “Rise to the Top” and “Elite GM.”

While the future of AEW’s gaming division is uncertain, Khan’s immediate focus is on this weekend’s pay-per-view event. The AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door show takes place this Sunday, August 24, from Wembley Stadium in London.