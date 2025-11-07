Tony Khan Is Still Waiting For The Right Offer On ROH TV Deal

Three years after AEW President Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor in 2022 and promised “big news” about the promotion’s weekly shows, fans are still waiting for a major television deal to materialize. A new update from veteran journalist Dave Meltzer suggests that a deal has not been signed because the offers haven’t been enough.

In response to a fan on X asking about the status of a potential TV deal for the promotion, Meltzer revealed that there has been interest, but not at the price point Khan is looking for.

“If it could get one that pays enough, it would. There have been talks, but Khan never got the offer he wanted,” Meltzer said.

During a media call before the Full Gear pay-per-view, Khan stated that having Chris Jericho as the ROH World Champion added prestige and was helping to generate “media rights excitement” for the brand, confirming there had been “serious interest” from potential partners.

Despite that interest, no television or major streaming rights deal has been announced. Ring of Honor’s weekly show continues to air exclusively on its dedicated streaming service, HonorClub.