Tony Khan On Britt Baker: “She’s Still Very Much With Us”

AEW President Tony Khan has addressed the status of former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., confirming that she is still with the company and that he hopes to see her return to television “hopefully soon.” Baker has been on a long-term, unexplained hiatus from AEW programming, with her last television appearance taking place in November 2024.

Her prolonged absence, coupled with her removal of AEW mentions from her social media profiles in March 2025, has led to rampant speculation among fans about her future and a potential move to WWE. Speaking in a new interview with Z100 New York, Tony Khan was asked about the former champion and was quick to praise her contributions to the company, making it clear that she is still a part of the AEW family.

“What a great star in AEW Dr Britt Baker has been. She is still a fantastic, fantastic wrestling star. She’s been away from AEW for a while, but still very much with us, and at some point hopefully soon, I’d love to see Dr Britt Baker come back.”

Baker’s last match on AEW television was on the November 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite. Reports have indicated that her current contract with AEW runs until at least the fall of 2026, with the company potentially having the option to add more time to the deal due to her inactivity.