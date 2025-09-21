Tony Khan Comments On Potentially Changing Name of AEW World Title

Tony Khan has been asked about a potential change to the AEW World Title.

When the titles for the male and female divisions share a name in the wrestling world, it’s usually the latter that is referenced as the Women’s Championship. In recent weeks however, Hangman Adam Page has been referring himself as the Men’s AEW World Champion.

"The most important word in All Elite Wrestling is WRESTLING!"



– Hangman Page



Our AEW MEN'S World Champion!?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/noWljQtzqk — AIR (@AIRGold_) September 11, 2025

During his appearance on the All Out post-show, Tony Khan was asked about this and whether there is a possibility of them officially renaming the belt as the Men’s title. The AEW President said that he supports Page making the distinction, and that he’ll continue to be referenced as the same during his reign:

“It’s gotten great traction, it’s something to consider, for the official record keeping, it’s as it has been, but for Hangman, for his graphics, for describing what it is, that’s something that is important to him and if that’s something that he believes in, and that’s his authentic self and that’s how he wants the title presented, That’s something I support and believe in. I think it works great both ways so it’s a great question but definitely with Hangman as the World Champion, he asked me about that, with Hangman Page for the foreseeable future is the World Champion, no end in sight, it is the Men’s World Championship right now.”

Hangman Page defended his World title against Kyle Fletcher at All Out. With the Don Callis Family being banned from the ringside, the defending champion picked up a clean victory in this main event.

It’s unknown what the company is planning for the Cowboy next but we should get an idea about his next challenger on Dynamite this week.