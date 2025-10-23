Tony Khan Reveals What He Thinks About John Cena

Tony Khan has revealed his thoughts on John Cena.

The Cenation Leader has only four dates left in his retirement tour before he hangs his boots for good. With his legendary career being so close to the end, many of his peers have been giving the former face of WWE his flowers.

During his recent appearance on Z100 Radio, Tony Khan was also asked what he thought about the 17-time World Champion. The AEW President had high praise for the 48-year-old, explaining that he is an absolute legend:

“John Cena’s absolutely a legendary pro wrestler who came into the space and became a huge star very quickly on television because he has so much charisma and he’s one of the hardest working people as far as I know in pro wrestling.”

One of The All Time Greats: Tony Khan

Tony Khan mentioned that everyone who has worked with John Cena has nothing but good things to say about him. The wrestling executive revealed that he’s never met the Peacemaker star in person and AEW’s partnership with DC is probably as close as they’ll ever get:

“I think that he’s absolutely fantastic in the ring and he seems fantastic out of the ring. Certainly on screen, one of the all-time greats, and he came into the wrestling business after many of the top stars were either getting ready to retire or entering the final phase of their career and he really stepped up as one of the biggest wrestling stars of all time and even though I’ve never met him or talked to him, I have a ton of respect for him.”

John Cena will be making his final PPV appearance as an active performer at Survivor Series on November 29, which will be followed by his retirement match at the December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event.