Tony Khan Gives Reason For Chris Jericho’s AEW Absence

Tony Khan has revealed new details regarding Chris Jericho’s AEW absence.

The wrestling promoter recently spoke to Ariel Helwani for a new interview. Among other things, he was also asked about Y2J’s prolonged absence from AEW TV.

Khan first discussed how Jericho has been with AEW since the start of the company, but claimed that he can’t say whether or not he will return to the promotion. When asked what is the reason behind his absence now, Tony suggested that it has to do with the number of contracted days:

“It’s a very good question. Some of it comes down to just working out the dates.”

I Hope So: Tony Khan

Chris Jericho has been off AEW TV since April this year. The popular belief among fans is that he is on his way back to WWE, and Tony Khan is keeping him off TV because he is aware of this decision.

The AEW President also refused to comment on reports about the 55-year-old’s contract being up at the end of this year. Though he replied positively when asked if he hopes the Attitude Era star will be back with the company, reiterating that his absence has to do with the number of dates in his contract:

“I hope so. I absolutely hope we’ll get Chris back in. And a star like Chris Jericho, you negotiate a certain number of dates. Chris has always been really great about being one of those wrestlers in AEW that when he’s in, he’s all the way in. And if you think, he’s always really been a full-time part of the show.”

