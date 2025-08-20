Tony Khan: The Young Bucks Are On ‘One Of The Greatest Runs Of Their Entire Careers’

AEW President Tony Khan has offered high praise for Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks. Speaking on a new podcast, Khan stated that he believes the duo is currently on “one of the greatest runs of their entire careers.”

Appearing on a new episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Khan was previewing the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view when he began to speak about the current run of The Young Bucks.

“Certainly The Young Bucks, people who have a lot to prove and also, to be honest, I think are on one of the greatest runs of their entire careers,” Khan said. “Whether you call ‘em Slick Nick and Mr. Instant Replay, or Matthew and Nicholas… They’re just absolutely having a fantastic year and you gotta give the devils their due in this case.”

Khan’s praise comes after a significant character shift for the brothers. At the All In: Texas pay-per-view in July, The Young Bucks lost a match that stripped them of their on-screen Executive Vice President roles.

The Young Bucks’ current run will lead them to the main event of this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London. They will team with the Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) and Gabe Kidd to take on the team of The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi), Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a Lights Out Steel Cage match.