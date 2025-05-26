Tony Khan Vows Victory In Head-to-Head Battles With WWE

AEW has been competing with WWE for several years, and the two promotions have often gone head-to-head in the battle for ratings. On July 12, the battle will take place again as AEW All In: Texas will face off with Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Speaking during the post-AEW Double or Nothing 2025 media scrum, Khan was asked about WWE and other companies placing events near or directly opposite AEW’s scheduled shows. Khan likened it to WWE’s scheduling battles of the past but believes that the Sports Entertainment juggernaut won’t emerge victorious this time.

“It’s pretty consistent. I’d say it’s the most event head-to-head scheduling since Jim Crockett Promotions. So a lot of scheduling, they went that way, and I can tell you this will go a lot differently than that did.”

This statement follows WWE’s decision to schedule Saturday Night’s Main Event for July 12—the same day AEW will hold All In: Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington. WWE also ran NXT Battleground directly opposite AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view this week.

As WWE continues to position itself in direct competition, Khan remains unfazed and confident in AEW’s ability to stand strong.