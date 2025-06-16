Top AEW Star Injured

A new report has shed light on why former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter is once again absent from television. According to Fightful Select, Hayter is currently not medically cleared to compete, forcing a change in creative plans.

Hayter’s last appearance was on the Dynamite following the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where she was written out of storylines via an attack by the debuting Thekla. The report notes that if Hayter were cleared, AEW would be using her on programming. Her absence has required the company to adjust the planned storyline for Thekla.

This is another unfortunate setback for Hayter, who missed over a year of action between 2023 and 2024 with two herniated discs in her back. She has previously stated that the severity of that injury made her believe her wrestling career might be over.

While there is currently no timetable for her return to the ring, AEW is hopeful she will be back soon.