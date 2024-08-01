Trent Beretta Got His Neck Fusion Surgery Screws Swapped Out

AEW star Trent Beretta underwent neck surgery on Thursday to replace two broken screws from his previous neck fusion surgery (June 2021). He was reportedly injured at AEW Double or Nothing during his grudge match against Orange Cassidy.

quick little american neck surgery. turns out I wrestled so hard that two of the screws from my neck fusion broke. very cool. very tough. screws have been replaced. next I will be doing revenge. pic.twitter.com/43gcXvprvy — TRENT? (@trentylocks) August 1, 2024

Beretta has unfortunately dealt with neck injuries dating back to his time doing motion capture work on the WWE 2K16 video game. During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast last summer, he explained that while practicing some of his moves on a crash pad, another wrestler attempted and botched dragon suplex, causing Beretta to land on his head.

Over the next five to six years, that injury combined with the bumps he took in the ring led to severe symptoms that led him to undergo the fusion surgery in June 2021.

We wish Trent Beretta a full and speedy recovery.