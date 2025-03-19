Update On Eddie Kingston’s Return From Injury

AEW star Eddie Kingston suffered a broken leg, torn meniscus, and torn ACL during his no-rope last-man-standing match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence.

This is where he lost the NJPW Strong Openweight Title. The injury happen when his leg struck the barricade during a suplex. After the match, Kingston was further attacked by The Young Bucks after a confrontation with Jack Perry.

While recovering, he began experiencing stomach problems due to stress. PWInsider.com caught up with Kingston for a recent interview. During it, he was asked if there was any update on his recent stomach issues.

“I just f–ked it up from stress and got meds for it,” Kingston said. “It is getting better and better everyday. You can quote me here: I was stressed out about dumb sh– I can’t control. So I f–ked up my stomach being a a–hole, but I’m trying to get better and I will get better. As of late, I have been up and down and up and down. It was a normal day for me. I just don’t have certain things that I use to get my aggression out. This has been the longest I have ever been from my lady, pro wrestling. This is as honest as I can be Mike.”

It was added that the expectation is that Kingston will be cleared to return to the ring this summer.