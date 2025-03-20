Eddie Kingston Honors Homicide’s Legacy in Emotional Retirement Tribute

As wrestling veteran Homicide nears retirement, AEW’s Eddie Kingston delivered a heartfelt tribute, honoring his mentor’s lasting impact on the industry. In a new ROH Timelines video, Kingston praised Homicide’s legendary career, recalling his iconic rivalries and influence on future generations of wrestlers.

Kingston Reflects on Homicide’s Career and Influence

Speaking passionately, Kingston highlighted Homicide’s unforgettable feuds with Steve Corino, Colt Cabana, Samoa Joe, and Bryan Danielson. “When you messed with him, it wasn’t just one match,” Kingston emphasized, acknowledging Homicide’s intense rivalries and in-ring storytelling.

He also credited Homicide for showing New Yorkers—and wrestlers everywhere—that success in the sport is attainable through heart, dedication, and grit. “Homicide inspired so many of us and made many of us,” Kingston added, stressing the veteran’s impact on rising stars. He noted that many top talents, from world champions to industry leaders, had to cross paths with Homicide at some point in their careers.

A legacy cemented. Eddie Kingston pays tribute to his friend and former ROH World Champion Homicide in the ROH Timeline of Homicide, reflecting on the importance of his career ahead of his retirement.



A Personal Connection Beyond the Ring

Beyond wrestling, Kingston shared how Homicide has been a guiding force in his life, calling him a “guardian angel” who always reaches out at the right moments. “He never knows why, but he always goes, ‘I have a feeling, I gotta call you.’ He always calls at the right time.”

In closing, Kingston urged fans to appreciate Homicide’s legacy, ranking him alongside wrestling greats like Terry Funk and Japanese legends Mitsuharu Misawa and Kenta Kobashi. Though he jokingly hinted that Homicide’s retirement may not be permanent, Kingston sincerely thanked him for everything he has contributed to wrestling.

With a career spanning decades and a reputation as one of the most influential independent wrestlers, Homicide leaves behind a legacy of toughness, passion, and inspiration. His impact on stars like Kingston and many others ensures that his influence will be felt in the industry for years to come.