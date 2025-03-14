Update on Killswitch AEW Return Plans

AEW star Killswitch (Luchasaurus) has been away from AEW shows after dealing with serious health issues in the Fall last year. Now, an update has emerged on his return.

Fightful Select has shared an update on Killswitch’s return plans. It stated that Killswitch was backstage at Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. There have been talks backstage regarding how he will be used on the show. There was also rumors of an “alternate ending” to AEW Revolution which never materialized.

The aforementioned plans couldn’t be confirmed but the outlet said that their source noted that the 40-year-old star might have been planned to be involved in that. Fightful also asked AEW about Killswitch getting involved in this alternate ending to AEW Revolution but “things went very quiet”.

Jon Moxley and Cope battled for the AEW World title in the headliner of AEW Revolution. The match turned into a three-way by the end as Christian Cage cashed in his guaranteed AEW World Title opportunity. Despite the odds stacked against him, Moxley managed to retain his title by choking Christian out.

Last year, Killswitch was hospitalised with double pneumonia and said to just be days away from permanent lung damage. Despite the severity of the health issue, a recent backstage update stated that Killswitch was “close” to a return. His last match in AEW took place during the Casino Gauntlet match at All In London 2024 in August. We will now have to wait and see what the future holds for him.