Upper Deck to Immortalize Adam Page’s Fork Attack in Wrestling Trading Card

Upper Deck Sports announced it will create a unique trading card commemorating one of professional wrestling’s most bizarre moments from AEW All In: Texas on July 12, 2025.

The card will feature an oversized, match-used relic containing an actual piece of the fork that AEW wrestler Adam “Hangman” Page used during his attack on Jon Moxley at the event. The incident, which Upper Deck described as “a moment so wild, we saved the evidence,” will be immortalized as a one-of-a-kind collectible.

The fork used by “Hangman” Adam Page during his attack on Jon Moxley at AEW All In: Texas will be immortalized as a 1-of-1 oversized match-used relic card ?

The fork relic card will be available for redemption in Upper Deck’s upcoming AEW SP Game Used trading card release. SP Game Used is Upper Deck’s premium line known for incorporating authentic pieces of equipment and memorabilia from sporting events.

This marks an unusual entry into Upper Deck’s catalog of sports memorabilia, as the company typically features equipment like jerseys, bats, and game balls rather than unconventional items like dining utensils used in wrestling storylines.

The announcement has generated significant buzz among wrestling fans and trading card collectors, highlighting the crossover appeal between professional wrestling entertainment and sports memorabilia collecting.