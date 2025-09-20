Watch: Adam Copeland pays Homage to John Cena at AEW All Out

Wrestling fans witnessed a rare cross-promotional moment of respect at AEW All Out Toronto on Saturday, as Adam Copeland (formerly WWE’s Edge) honored John Cena with an in-ring tribute, reciprocating Cena’s recent gesture on WWE SmackDown.

Copeland incorporated Cena’s Five Moves of Doom into his match, including the the “You Can’t See Me” taunt, Five Knuckle Shuffle, and Attitude Adjustment.

We see what you did there, @RatedRCope!



Watch #AEWAllOut LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/fEzKMqeYWp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2025

The tribute came weeks after Cena paid homage to Copeland during the September 5, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown. As part of his farewell tour, Cena executed Copeland’s signature Spear, complete with the iconic setup and taunt, during his match against Sami Zayn.

The exchange highlights the mutual respect between two performers who defined an era of WWE programming through their storied rivalry.

