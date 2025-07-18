Mike Santana on His AEW Exit: “Just Get Me Out of Here”

TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana recently explained why he left AEW in 2024, citing lack of growth and unhappiness. In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, he emphasized his need for personal and professional growth, which he felt was lacking at AEW.

“I’m the type of person where I need constant growth in my life. Especially in this line of work.” Mike Santana, The Ariel Helwani Show

After his storyline with former partner Ortiz ended, Santana was not featured in TV tapings, leading him to request his release, which was granted after several tries.

“I’m also not the type of person that I can sit and collect a paycheck. That’s not me… I looked at it as I need to do what’s best for me, my career, my life, and my sanity. I did exactly that.” Mike Santana, The Ariel Helwani Show

After several requests to be released from his contract, AEW finally granted his wish. Once he realized it was time to move on, there was nothing left to discuss.

“‘Yo, just get me out of here. I’m good.’ I asked two or three times and finally they granted me my release and I was like, ‘Thank you.’” Mike Santana, The Ariel Helwani Show]

Mike Santana is set for a major spotlight at TNA Slammiversary 2025, headlining the main event – a triple threat match for the TNA World Championship against NXT’s Trick Williams and Joe Hendry at UBS Arena in New York.

After a remarkable solo run since returning to TNA in 2024, having previously been celebrated as a tag team legend, Santana’s latest storyline centers on his personal journey and motivation to win the World Title, aiming to present the belt to his daughter.

Santana’s recent run in TNA includes high-profile victories and show-stealing performances, while his appearances in NXT, including a successful debut and a heated rivalry with Trick Williams, have not only impressed fans but also garnered praise from WWE officials—underscoring his rising stock as both promotions spotlight his crossover talent and emotional comeback.