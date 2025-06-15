Will Ospreay, Alex Windsor
Image credit: AEW
AEW’s Will Ospreay & Alex Windsor Announce Engagement

by Thomas Lowson

AEW star Will Ospreay is officially off the market. On June 14, 2025, the wrestling standout announced his engagement to longtime partner and fellow wrestler Alex Windsor. Ospreay shared the news on X with a black-and-white photo of the couple’s hands, with a close-up of the engagement ring on Windsor’s finger.

Their engagement comes after years of dating and Ospreay has often spoken about the importance of Windsor in his life. Ospreay has also spoken about how proud he is to be the stepfather of Windsor’s son Harrison, who’s biological father died years ago.

Windsor recently announced that she had joined AEW, joining her husband-to-be in Tony Khan’s promotion. We at SEScoops would like to congratulate the pair on this joyous occasion.

