Will Ospreay Reveals He Has Two Herniated Discs, Gives Return Timetable

Will Ospreay made a surprise appearance on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite to provide an update on his injury status. He revealed that he is suffering from two herniated discs in his neck but is hopeful he can return in time for next month’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

In an in-ring promo, Ospreay got right to the point, revealing that he was dealing with neck issues even before his match at All In: Texas. He confirmed that after the post-main event attack by the Death Riders, he was rushed to the emergency room, where he was diagnosed with two herniated discs going into his spinal cord.

Despite the serious nature of the injury, Ospreay provided some good news, stating that his doctors have told him the condition is treatable. He then told the live crowd that he is hopeful he will be medically cleared in time for the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event on August 24, which takes place in his home country of England.

Forbidden Door is AEW’s annual crossover event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a promotion where Ospreay made a name for himself as one of the world’s top wrestlers and a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. AEW fans will now await further updates on his recovery ahead of the August 24th show.