First Update On Will Ospreay Since Neck Surgery

An update on Will Ospreay.

The AEW star was written off TV in August due to his neck issues, but there had been no update on his expected surgery since then.

We finally got the confirmation of his surgery from Saminder Singh of the Body Alignment Clinic in Rainham, Essex. Singh posted an X-ray of Ospreay’s neck as well as several photos showing his recovery process on Instagram.

In the post made on Saturday, November 1, Saminder mentioned that Will underwent surgery 6 weeks ago. He noted that despite the time left in his recovery, the Aerial Assassin is doing well:

Will Ospreay last wrestled during the Forbidden Door PPV on August 24. He teamed with Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and the Golden Lovers to take on Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd in a brutal lights-out steel cage match.

While Ospreay and his team won the bout, he was written off TV immediately afterward with a post-match attack from the Death Riders.

The former IWGP World Champion is not the only AEW main eventer taking time off from the company. Swerve Strickland, who challenged Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship at Forbidden Door, has also stepped away from the promotion after the PPV to heal from a torn meniscus.

A return timetable has not been confirmed for either of these stars. Though considering the severity of their injuries, it’s likely that they will be kept out of action at least for next few months.