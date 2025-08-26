Will Ospreay Grateful For WWE Support As Surgery Looms

Will Ospreay is set to miss considerable in-ring time as the Aerial Assassin will undergo surgery for two herniated discs in his back. This setback will force Ospreay of AEW TV for months, and some in WWE are also pulling for the former International Champion.

Speaking to the Metro UK newspaper, Ospreay shared that many people from WWE have reached out. Despite not being with WWE, Ospreay has been met by a wave of support from those in the company.

“I’ve got people in (WWE) that I’ve never met before in my entire life, that have reached out because of this neck injury, and they have gone, ‘Hey, if you need a doctor, or if there’s any questions that need to be answered.’ “Every single one of them are super lovely. And I wish them all the best. I really do.”

Ospreay has been honest about this injury, sharing that he is terrified of what’ll be his first surgery related to pro wrestling. Ospreay also believes that this surgery could forever change his in-ring offense, forcing him to cut back on some of his most high-risk attacks.

There’s no word yet on when fans can expect Ospreay back in the ring, but fans eagerly await his return. The comments from those in WWE show that when it comes to wrestling injuries, support transcends beyond the promotional barriers.