Women’s Blood & Guts Match Teased On AEW Collision

The first-ever Women’s Blood and Guts match may finally be happening after a challenge was made during AEW Collision. During the main event of the show, Jamie Hayter defeated Julia Hart, only to be attacked by Skye Blue after the match. Queen Aminata would make the save for Hayter.

Thekla joined her Triangle of Madness teammates outside of the ring. Grabbing a mic, Hayter had three words for the faction: Blood and Guts!

JAMIE HAYTER WANTS BLOOD AND GUTS!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/VPqbkfXQh3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2025

AEW hosted its first Blood and Guts match in 2021 after plans for a 2020 event were shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, four Blood and Guts matches have occurred, all of which featured male wrestlers only. In 2024, Tony Khan said there was no policy preventing a Women’s Blood and Guts match.

In August 2025, Willow Nightingale said it was time for a Women’s Blood and Guts match, arguing that it would benefit the identity of the AEW women’s division. With new AEW Women’s Tag Titles being debuted on Dynamite, it seems a Women’s Blood and Guts match will be AEW’s next move forward for the women of the promotion.