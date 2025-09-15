Young Bucks Warned By Betrayed Former Ally With Mystery Note

The Young Bucks’ are continuing to rack up wins on AEW programming, but now the brothers have a ghost from their past to deal with. During the latest episode of Being The Elite, the brothers tried to double their recent $500,000 winfall. The Bucks won their money during the September 10 edition of AEW Dynamite as part of the show’s stacked ten-man tag-team main event.

Unfortunately for the Bucks, gambling their money did not prove fruitful. In the closing moments of the vlog, a mysterious package was discovered in their suitcase. Inside was a knife accompanied by a chilling note that read: “For the next time you want to stab me in the back.”

Given the Bucks’ past actions, there’s no shortage of individuals who might feel betrayed by the brothers. One possibility is Kenny Omega, who was ousted from The Elite by the Bucks in 2024. If so, this could signal that Omega is seeking revenge on the men who were once his closest allies.

Whatever the note’s origin, it could mean troubling times ahead for the Young Bucks. Despite their current streak of three consecutive wins on AEW weekly programming, the duo may need to watch their backs both inside and outside the ring.