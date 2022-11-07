“Always” – Wade Barrett Says he has the ‘Itch’ to Return to the Ring

Could WWE SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett have one last Bullhammer elbow up his sleeve?

Barrett debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2010 as part of NXT and later the leader of the Nexus, but left in 2016.

A five-time Intercontinental Champion, Barrett returned to WWE in 2020 as an NXT commentator and was recently moved to SmackDown.

Always

At 42-years-old, Barrett is younger than some of WWE’s top stars today, including Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles (both 45) and Bobby Lashley (46.)

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Barrett was asked whether he has the itch to step back in the ring as a Superstar one day (via eWrestlingNews.)

“Always. You know what, I’ve never ruled out getting back in the ring one day. I won’t say it’s high on my list of priorities… I think my body could hold up, I’m still in very good shape.” Wade Barett.

While Barrett is on-board with a return, he added that he does not believe he is ‘mentally’ capable of a full-time in-ring return.

The British wrestler added that he would not want to give up his role as a commentator either.

Bruising

Barrett may have the itch to return, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to jump back in the ring tomorrow.

Speaking about his first night as a SmackDown commentator, Barrett said he had mixed feelings after watching that night’s main event between Sheamus and GUNTHER.

“I’m seeing these two for three segments of the show beating the hell out of each other. I’m seeing it up close and personal, I’m seeing the bruising. Suddenly I’m like, ‘You know what? Two hours ago, I felt like I wanted to get back maybe.’ Now, I’m watching these two, I’m like, ‘Hell no!’ Because I know that if I come back, they aren’t putting me with the light guys.”

Barrett also named Drew McIntyre as another likely name WWE would put him in the ring with.