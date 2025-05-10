Michael Cole Makes Naming Botch On WWE Backlash Pre-Show

Michael Cole is a veteran of WWE broadcasting, but even seasoned professionals can have an off night. During the WWE Backlash pre-show, Cole made a notable slip while speaking with Big E and Wade Barrett—accidentally referring to Barrett as “Stu,” using his real name on air.

Michael Cole calls Wade Barrett by his government name ?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eUu3IgpjgI — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 10, 2025

Barrett joined Cole on commentary for Backlash, filling in for Pat McAfee, who was unavailable for the event. Rather than taking his usual spot at the announcer’s desk, McAfee is set to face GUNTHER during the Premium Live Event.

Barrett made his WWE main roster debut in 2010 during the inaugural season of the original NXT, adopting the ring name fans have recognized ever since. He quickly rose to prominence as the leader of The Nexus and later became a multi-time Intercontinental Champion—making Cole’s on-air mistake all the more awkward.