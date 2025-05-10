Wade Barrett, Michael Cole
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Michael Cole Makes Naming Botch On WWE Backlash Pre-Show

by Thomas Lowson
WWE Backlash 2025

Michael Cole is a veteran of WWE broadcasting, but even seasoned professionals can have an off night. During the WWE Backlash pre-show, Cole made a notable slip while speaking with Big E and Wade Barrett—accidentally referring to Barrett as “Stu,” using his real name on air.

Barrett joined Cole on commentary for Backlash, filling in for Pat McAfee, who was unavailable for the event. Rather than taking his usual spot at the announcer’s desk, McAfee is set to face GUNTHER during the Premium Live Event.

Barrett made his WWE main roster debut in 2010 during the inaugural season of the original NXT, adopting the ring name fans have recognized ever since. He quickly rose to prominence as the leader of The Nexus and later became a multi-time Intercontinental Champion—making Cole’s on-air mistake all the more awkward.

Wade Barrett Says ‘Exciting Heels’ Don’t Last Long
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News