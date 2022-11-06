AEW Star Deletes Tweet About Quitting the Company

AEW star Andrade El Idolo deleted a recent tweet stating that he would rather quit the company than be fired.

Andrade El Idolo has quietly stayed out of the limelight after being sent home on October 5th after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Having spent nearly a month away from AEW, Andrade celebrated a birthday on the fourth of November.

As a sarcastic gesture, he thanked AEW for the birthday wishes. Even though the official Twitter account did not wish El Idolo a happy birthday on social media.

Thank you for the Happy birthday Wishes @AEW ?? — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) November 4, 2022

Will Andrade return to AEW soon?

Following up on the deleted tweet, a fan responded, questioning why Andrade would want a message from the company he seemingly dislikes? Andrade El Idolo retorted.

“Look man, I’m a man and if I wanted them to fire me, I’d quit and I’ve never done it.”

We’ve seen Andrade’s stablemate Rush featured on TV, as he will be apart of the AEW World title eliminator tournament starting on Dynamite this Wednesday. The question to ask here is: Will El Idolo return to AEW in the near future?

The mystery remains unsolved as AEW President and owner Tony Khan hasn’t said a word about Andrade since the incident. El Idolo himself had been mum on this topic until his deleted tweet.

We at SEScoops will continue to update you on the situation as it unfolds.