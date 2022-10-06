Backstage Update On The Drama Between Andrade El Idolo & Sammy Guevara In AEW

Andrade El Idolo recently called out Sammy Guevara in an interview with Más Lucha. He has also spent weeks using the #FreeElIdolo hashtag on social media in yet another backstage drama issue in All Elite Wrestling.

He claimed that the former TNT Champion complained backstage because he hit him too hard and this resulted in Guevara sending out a tweet referring to someone as a “jobber”. Sammy didn’t mention Andrade by name but the timing made it relatively obvious.

You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful bitch. — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022

Andrade responded and claimed that Sammy is scared. Guevara directly responded to that tweet and claimed that Andrade only has a job because of Ric Flair and just wants to go back to WWE.

YOU didnt say shit to me you liar but heres some truth you ungrateful prick You would be jobless if it wasn’t for your dad in law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time. Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & fuck off https://t.co/licsudpp6o — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 4, 2022

Fightful has provided another update on the drama between Andrade and Sammy. Several staff and talent have commented to Fightful Select about the latest drama in All Elite Wrestling between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. Guevara also recently had an issue with Eddie Kingston but claims that he’s just minding his own business and is exhausted by the drama.

According to Fightful, one source stated that if it is a work, it is a bad one. A top talent in All Elite Wrestling was angered by how things played out because it paints a bad picture of the locker room.

Fightful added that the locker room has been more of a unit following the brawl at the All Out media scrum between CM Punk and The Elite. The now infamous brawl forced AEW President Tony Khan to suspend former AEW Champion CM Punk and the new crowned Trios Champions Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

An AEW original told Fightful that they viewed the situation between Sammy Guevara and Andrade as disrespectful to Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley. Those three put in a lot of work following the brawl after All Out to get the locker room on the same page. The report noted that Fightful spoke to some more people that confirmed that the locker room is better nowadays and they aren’t going to concern themselves with the latest drama.

Details on some of the internal and talent reactions to the Andrade/Sammy Guevara situation coming to https://t.co/tS0DSoDbPK for subscribers shortly pic.twitter.com/W3DSVET4k9 — Fightful Select! Exclusive Pro Wrestling News (@FightfulSelect) October 5, 2022

Tony Khan just canceled the Mask vs. Career match between 10 and Andrade for this week’s Rampage and you can check that out here.