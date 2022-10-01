Andrade El Idolo Set To Put His AEW Career On The Line Next Week On Rampage

Andrade El Idolo has been using the hashtag #FreeElIdolo on social media and it was announced during tonight’s episode of Rampage that his AEW career will be on the line in an upcoming match.

During a backstage segment on this week’s edition of Rampage, Andrade El Idolo and Jose The Assistant interrupted an interview with Hangman Adam Page and the Dark Order. Hangman Page is scheduled to battle Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite on October 18th.

El Idolo rolled a clip of Hangman eliminating “10” Preston Vance from Dark Order during the Golden Ticket Battle Royal at Rampage: Grand Slam last week. Andrade and Vance got face-to-face and started trading words.

Andrade challenged Vance to a match and said that he will have to remove his mask if he loses. Vance increased the stakes and stated that Andrade will have to leave All Elite Wrestling if he loses the match. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to make the match official. The bout will take place on the two year anniversary of Brodie Lee’s final match in AEW. Brodie was the leader of the Dark Order when he sadly passed away in December of last year.

Next Friday, October 7, 2022

The 2 Year Anniversary of

Mr. @ThisBrodieLee’s Last Match:@Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo



If Andrade wins, 10 gives up the mask given to him by Mr. Brodie Lee.



If 10 wins, Andrade el Idolo will leave @AEW forever.



Next Friday LIVE on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/R7gm5XwfxH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 1, 2022

Andrade El Idolo debuted in All Elite Wrestling in June 2021. He formed the Andrade-Hardy Family Office with Matt Hardy, Butcher, Blade, Jora Johl, and Jose The Assistant. The faction booted Matt Hardy and has since rebranded as “La Faccion Ingobernable” and added Rush to the group.

It was announced earlier today by Tony Khan that Rush has signed a contract to join All Elite Wrestling’s roster. Andrade El Idolo was ringside for Rush’s victory over John Silver in the main event of this week’s Rampage.