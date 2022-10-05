Andrade El Idolo Thinks AAA Is Treating Hijo del Vikingo Unjustly, Says CMLL Talent Makes More Money

Andrade El Idolo is sick of talents being treated unjustly, and has called out a certain promotion for doing it.

The AEW superstar, who had already made headlines this week due to his online dispute with Sammy Guevara, is criticizing Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for not paying their talents well during an interview with Más Lucha, specifically mentioning AAA’s current Mega Champion, Hijo del Vikingo. Andrade even suggests that Vikingo, who has become one of AAA’s most popular stars, needs to get out of that situation.

Andrade Claims CMLL Pays Opening Match Talents Better Than AAA Main Eventers

While is isn’t sure of their exact payments Andrade speculates that Vikingo is making $100-$200 per match, later adding that the other major Mexico based lucha-libre promotion CMLL pays their opening match talents more than AAA main eventers.

A clip of this portion of Andrade’s interview has circulated online. (Special thanks to LuchaBlog for the translation)

Cinta De Oro, formerly known as Sin Cara in WWE, responded to Andrade’s recent tirade with Guevara to support and thank him for calling out certain injustices in wrestling. You can see that exchange below.

Solo es la verdad hermano!

Por mucho tiempo hemos dejado que hagan con nosotros los que quieren, pero es tiempo de luchar por el lugar que nos merecemos.?? — CintaDeOro (@CintaDeOro) October 4, 2022

Andrade is set to face Preston “10” Vance on this Friday’s AEW Rampage, which has major implications for both men. If Vance loses he must give up his mask that was given to him by the late Brodie Lee, but if Andrade loses his AEW career is over.