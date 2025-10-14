Andrade Mucha Luchas Match Scrapped Due to AEW Status

Andrade is someone who always seems to keep fans wondering about what is going on with him and that continues amid reports of a scrapped match with a former WCW star. X user foos touched upon this situation involving Andrade vs. Park which was supposed to take place on October 26th. The matchup between the returning AEW talent and the original WCW La Parka was set to take place under the Mucha Luchas Atlanta banner.

Mascarita Sagrada versus Demus was announced to fill in that reported vacancy with no statement being put out, as of this writing, related to why the matchup would no longer be taking place per X user foos.

Andrade’s AEW Status and Questions About His Future

Andrade made a massive impact on AEW Dynamite’s six-year anniversary when he made his surprise return to the company shortly after news of his WWE departure became public. But what his path looks like going forward seems unclear at this juncture. The former All Elite Wrestling talent returned to the fold by joining the Don Callis Family after attacking Kenny Omega.

There was some thought that an Omega vs. Andrade match would potentially happen at this weekend’s AEW WrestleDream in a big blockbuster bout. But booking complications would not allow for that.

Things especially seemed unusual in the wake of Andrade’s big return earlier this month followed by his absence during a recent in-ring segment that he would presumably have been part of. The AEW Dynamite segment involved a birthday celebration for the Don Callis Family with the ever-growing heel faction having many key figures present but with no mention of the new addition to the group, Andrade.

Dave Meltzer also mentioned during an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that dropped earlier today that AEW knows why the former WWE NXT champion has seemingly vanished. But All Elite Wrestling is not looking to divulge those details at this point in time. At this juncture, Andrade is still booked to wrestle a show in Puerto Rico on the weekend as he will vie for the WWC Universal championship.