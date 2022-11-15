Another AEW Star Dealing with an Injury (Report)

Yet another prominent star from All Elite Wrestling is reportedly dealing with an injury.

This year has seen several top names from the promotion go down hurt, including CM Punk (twice) and Bryan Danielson.

Adam Cole has been out for months due to a concussion, while ‘Hangman’ Adam Page is also on the shelf.

This week, it was reported that Abadon suffered an injury while competing at an indie event.

Luchasaurus Injured

Luchasaurus is just the latest AEW star to have been bitten by the injury bug, according to Bryan Alverez.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Alverez suggested that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion has injured his right arm.

“This Luchasaurus is hurt. I don’t know if you noticed, but he did a left-armed chokeslam. He’s hurt. I don’t know how long he’s been hurt, but he’s been hurt for a while now. Hopefully, it’s not something serious.” Bryan Alverez.

Despite this reported injury, Luchasaurus is scheduled to face Jungle Boy at Full Gear this weekend in a Steel Cage match.

Luchasaurus Vs. Jungle Boy

In 2019, mere months into AEW starting, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy would form the popular Jurrasic Express, and would capture the World Tag Team Championships in January of this year.

Later recruiting Christian Cage, Jurassic Express would lose the titles in July, and Cage would turn on Jungle Boy, with Luchasaurus also turning on Jungle Boy.

At Fyter Fest Week 2, Luchasaurus turned on Christian Cage to realign with Jungle Boy, but this proved to be a short-lived team, and turned on Jungle Boy again at AEW All Out.