AEW Star Sustains Injury Over The Weekend

All Elite Wrestling star Abadon has unfortunately sustained an injury this past weekend.

On Saturday, November 12, “The Living Dead Girl” wrestled Joey Ace at Warriors of Wrestling in Staten Island, New York. There, the two battled amidst the promotion’s “Intergender Warfare” event.

According to PWInsider, Abadon performed a routine hurricanrana against Ace, before she “landed wrong” and appeared to suffer an injury. Subsequently, the match was quickly halted, and Abadon was then driven to a hospital. It was later believed that the AEW star sustained a broken collarbone, but that was not officially confirmed. In addition, no official details were gathered on how long Abadon may be absent from in-ring action.

We wish Abadon a speedy recovery.

During the same weekend, Abadon was spotted with WWE Superstar and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. The duo posed together amidst their appearances at the Big Event NY, one of pro-wrestling’s biggest conventions

In AEW, Abadon last competed on the November 4 AEW: Dark tapings against Leva Bates.

Previous Injuries

Photo Credit: AEW

In October 2020, Abadon suffered an injury during a scheduled AEW: Dynamite match against Tay Conti. Conti reportedly delivered an elbow strike to Abadon’s throat, rendering her opponent unable to breathe. Subsequently, the match was stopped, and Abadon was sent to the hospital for evaluation.

Abadon eventually returned a month later on the November 25 edition of Dynamite. There, she targeted then AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, eyeing her title. The two later clashed in January 2021, as Shida retained her title against Abadon at New Year’s Smash.