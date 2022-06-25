Another Day, Another AEW Star Suffers Injury

AEW just can’t catch a break.

The company has been pelted with talent injuries left and right. The promotion’s current world champion, CM Punk, has been sidelined after undergoing surgery.

Bryan Danielson was expected to compete at Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts but that’s now off the table due to an undisclosed injury.

Kenny Omega has been out for months due to multiple injuries. There are plenty of other AEW stars out of commission to the point where a mega list has been created.

You can add another one to the already brutal list.

Jungle Boy Injured

(via AEW)

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that Jungle Boy has now sustained an injury. Details are scarce at the moment.

Jungle Boy is in the midst of a personal feud with Christian Cage. Cage had served as a mentor to the Jurassic Express member before turning heel. Christian hit Jungle Boy with the Killswitch after a tag team title loss and then nailed him with the Conchairto.

Jungle Boy is considered to be a top star of the future for AEW. Depending on the length of his injury, it could be yet another devastating blow to the company. If he’s out for a long period of time, it would force AEW to once again change plans.

We’ll keep you updated on the status of Jungle Boy once more details surface.