Updated Mega-List of AEW Injuries

Both AEW and WWE have several wrestlers out of action right now due to injury.

While WWE has the likes of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton on the sidelines, Orton with a back injury that needs surgery and Rhodes out with a torn pec, the number of injuries in AEW is concerning.

All of the injuries in AEW have caused various storylines to be changed. Here’s a list of all the wrestlers out with injuries:

Kenny Omega

Bryan Danielson

CM Punk

Kyle O’Reilly

Red Velvet

The Bunny

Penelope Ford

Buddy Matthews

Jake Roberts

Skye Blue

As previously reported, Adam Cole was on this list as he was banged up, but he’s cleared and will work a fatal 4-way bout at Forbidden Door for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against champion Jay White, Hangman Adam Page, and Kazuchika Okada.

O’Reilly is out with an injury as President Tony Khan said on the AEW podcast that he’ll be out of action for a while. He didn’t say what the exact injury was.

Matthews noted on Instagram that he has a shoulder injury but he’s still lifting weights and can wrestle.

Roberts is out of action with bladder surgery which is the reason why he wasn’t with Lance Archer in the main event of Dynamite.