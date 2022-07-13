Another Huge Sign that Sasha Banks has Left WWE

This Saturday will mark two months to the day that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Since walking out over a creative difference with the planned main event, WWE has done all they can to distance themselves from the now-former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Neither Banks nor Naomi have appeared on WWE programming in weeks and it once again appears that Banks is finished for good.

The Signing

In recent weeks, there have been reports that Sasha Banks has been released by WWE, though neither side has publicly confirmed the news.

Now, there’s been a major sign that Banks is gone from WWE, as she is set for a meet and greet that is not affiliated with the company.

On Twitter, the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) announced that Banks will be appearing at their upcoming convention, which will run from August 5 to August 7.

The tweet referred to “The Boss” by her real name Mercedes Varnado, and referenced her role as Koska Reeves in Disney+ hit ‘The Mandalorian.’

Interestingly, C2E2 refers to other wrestlers appearing, as “WWE’s Mick Foley, Trish Stratus, and Lita” but references Banks by her real name.

Please join us in welcoming our next #C2E2 guest, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks)! Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian, you are not going to want to miss out on this Photo and Autograph opportunity! Buy yours now: https://t.co/i3BeALlo7k pic.twitter.com/UFpdSIEGYP — C2E2 (@c2e2) July 13, 2022

What about Naomi?

While Banks is seemingly already finished with WWE, her tag team partner’s situation is less clear.

Naomi was also suspended due to the now-infamous Raw walkout, but it doesn’t appear that she has been released just yet.

Responding to a tweet by ex-WWE Superstar Lince Dorado, who asked when they will be able to work together again, Naomi says she hopes to be able to work outside WWE as soon as possible.

Some have speculated that Naomi’s family, as she is married to The Bloodline‘s Jimmy Uso has saved her a harsher punishment by WWE.