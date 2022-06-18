Sasha Banks Has Indeed Been Released From WWE

Sasha Banks is no longer a WWE superstar.

Earlier this week, WrestlingINC founder Raj Giri broke the news that Banks had been released. It was unclear at the time if she had requested to be let go, or if it was a WWE call, but it was a bombshell report that rocked the wrestling community.

I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end — Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri) June 16, 2022

Since then, more details have emerged and several verified WWE insiders have confirmed the news is true.

On Friday, Wrestlevotes tweeted that the word going around backstage at SmackDown is that Raj Giri’s scoop is accurate.

Reddit user /u/Kermit125, who has verified his/her backstage credentials with the mods at /r/SquaredCircle, has also confirmed the news.

Following reports that Sasha Banks’ lawyers have working on her release, we can independently confirm Sasha Banks is no longer under contract with WWE.

Sasha Banks’ Road to Free Agency

Sasha had been in the midst of a suspension after she and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw. The two had been the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

It was reported that the two had creative differences with the company over the direction of the women’s tag team division. There was a six-pack challenge involving both Sasha and Naomi set for that edition of Raw.

Naomi was reportedly going to win that match and move on to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. Sasha would’ve challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

It was also reported that during their suspensions, Sasha and Naomi weren’t being paid. They also had all of their merchandise online removed.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles have been vacated and a tournament was announced. WWE still hasn’t given any more info on the tourney and it is reportedly “dead in the water.”

We’ll keep you posted once more details surface.